Dermatology
Dr. Christopher Grant Staples, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

Dr. Staples works at Asarch Dermatology, a Forefront Dermatology Practice in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Asarch Dermatology, a Forefront Dermatology Practice
    255 S Routt St Ste 350, Lakewood, CO 80228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Staples really nice to an old lady getting a skin check. He and his nurse put me at ease. I had a couple of what I call bad spots. Dr. Staples told me what they were, removed them and sent them off to be tested. I know he will give me the best care if these spots prove to be cancer. I have a friend who is now going to see him because he did an excellent job.
    Burbmom — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Grant Staples, MD

    Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Texas A&M University Health Science Center
    University of Texas Health Science Center
    Baylor University
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Grant Staples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Staples has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Staples works at Asarch Dermatology, a Forefront Dermatology Practice in Lakewood, CO.

    Dr. Staples has seen patients for Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Staples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

