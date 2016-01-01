Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD
Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Stanley works at
Er303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-4000
Florida Woman Care LLC1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 160, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 252-4701
Halifax Urology Center311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 480, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-4199
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optimum HealthCare
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629046990
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanley works at
Dr. Stanley has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.