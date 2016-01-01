Dr. Stadler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Stadler, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Stadler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Stadler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maine Medical Partners Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care335 Brighton Ave Ste 200, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-8600
-
2
Alaska Native Medical Center4315 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 729-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stadler?
About Dr. Christopher Stadler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396009957
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadler works at
Dr. Stadler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.