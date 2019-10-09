See All Vascular Neurologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Christopher Stack, MD

Vascular Neurology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Stack, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Stack works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group - Primary Care at Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160
  2. 2
    Neurology Care Center
    16 S Eutaw St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-4323
  3. 3
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 787-4924

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Christopher Stack, MD

  • Vascular Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568704971
Education & Certifications

  • University of Maryland Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
