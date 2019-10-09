Dr. Christopher Stack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stack, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Stack, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Stack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
-
2
Neurology Care Center16 S Eutaw St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-4323
-
3
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4924
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stack?
Dr. Stack evaluated me in the emergency room of BWMC and quickly diagnosed me as having an ischemic stroke. His quick treatment I am certain saved my life. He is a very kind, intelligent and competent doctor. You can feel safe in his hands. From my heart thank you very much Doctor Stack. James Shaw
About Dr. Christopher Stack, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1568704971
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stack works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.