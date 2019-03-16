See All Dermatologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Christopher Spock, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Spock, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Spock works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Sebring, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Psoriasis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Water's Edge Dermatology
    600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-9493
    Water's Edge Dermatology
    121 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 296-9666
    Waters Edge Dermatology LLC
    4180 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 314-4407
    West Palm Beach
    2031 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 296-7710
    Delray Beach Office
    6642 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 921-2221
    Waters Edge Dermatology LLC
    1096 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 222-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Facial Skin Cancer
Foot Conditions
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Venous Sclerotherapy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Spock, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679705677
    Education & Certifications

    • The California Skin Institute
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Yale School of Medicine
    • Princeton University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Spock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spock has seen patients for Warts, Psoriasis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Spock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

