Dr. Christopher Spock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Spock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Spock, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.
Dr. Spock works at
Locations
-
1
Water's Edge Dermatology600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-9493
-
2
Water's Edge Dermatology121 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 296-9666
-
3
Waters Edge Dermatology LLC4180 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 314-4407
-
4
West Palm Beach2031 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 296-7710
-
5
Delray Beach Office6642 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 921-2221
-
6
Waters Edge Dermatology LLC1096 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 222-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spock?
No long wait . Office personnel very nice ! Highly recommend dr Spock ! Best credentials in south Florida!
About Dr. Christopher Spock, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1679705677
Education & Certifications
- The California Skin Institute
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Yale School of Medicine
- Princeton University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spock works at
Dr. Spock has seen patients for Warts, Psoriasis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Spock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.