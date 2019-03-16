Overview

Dr. Christopher Spock, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.



Dr. Spock works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Sebring, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Psoriasis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.