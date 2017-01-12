See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Roseburg, OR
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (8)
27 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Spence, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Spence works at Centennial Surgery in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 12, 2017
This was my second time going to Dr. Spence. He is wonderful as far as I am concerned.
Darcy in Roseburg, OR — Jan 12, 2017
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
  27 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1649252008
  Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
  Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Spence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spence works at Centennial Surgery in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Spence’s profile.

Dr. Spence has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spence.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

