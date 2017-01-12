Overview

Dr. Christopher Spence, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Spence works at Centennial Surgery in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.