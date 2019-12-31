Overview

Dr. Christopher Spellman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Spellman works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.