Overview

Dr. Christopher Sockrider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Sockrider works at RIVER CITIES PLASTIC SURGERY in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.