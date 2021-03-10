Overview

Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Sobey works at Vanderbilt Pain Management Center Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

