Dr. Christopher Snyder, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Snyder, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Snyder works at
Coachella Valley Care Medical Associates, Inc.79440 Corporate Center Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (866) 592-2199
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Snyder is: competent, intelligent, punctual, professional, respectful, upstanding
About Dr. Christopher Snyder, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1922041235
Education & Certifications
- Western University For Health Science
- Western University For Health Sciences
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- SHIPPENSBURG UNIVERSITY
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.