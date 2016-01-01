See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD

Dermatology
5 (207)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD is a dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Snyder completed a residency at Shands Hospital University Fla. He currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte/Cotswold
    309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 344-8846
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Warts
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Arthritis
Burn Injuries
Chronic Pain
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diarrhea
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Hypokalemia
Jock Itch
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nosebleed
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Stye
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1912973801
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University MO Columbia
Residency
  • Shands Hospital University Fla
Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 207 ratings
Patient Ratings (207)
5 Star
(187)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD
