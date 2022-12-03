See All Family Doctors in Zeeland, MI
Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD

Family Medicine
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zeeland, MI. 

Dr. Snyder works at SHMG Pediatrics - Zeeland in Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Family Medicine - Zeeland
    8333 Felch St Ste 200, Zeeland, MI 49464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 03, 2022
Very well
Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD
About Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104228360
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Snyder works at SHMG Pediatrics - Zeeland in Zeeland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.