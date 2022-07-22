Overview

Dr. Christopher Sneed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Sneed works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN with other offices in Jasper, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.