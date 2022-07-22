Dr. Christopher Sneed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sneed, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sneed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. Sneed works at
Locations
1
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Jasper office721 W 13th St Ste 208, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (812) 477-1558
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Needed a laminectomy for a herniated lumbar disc. Did very well and that was 2 years ago.
About Dr. Christopher Sneed, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sneed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sneed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sneed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sneed works at
Dr. Sneed has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sneed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneed.
