Dr. Christopher Snead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Snead, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center and Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Snead works at
Locations
Christus Highland Medical Center1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 681-5000
- 2 2539 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 681-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snead was Great ! He told me everything about my condition and really spent time with me! I fell he cared and I have not had that from a Hemotoligist in 8 years.
About Dr. Christopher Snead, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780673665
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
