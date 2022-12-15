Overview

Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Smythies works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.