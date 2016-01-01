Dr. Christopher Smolock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Smolock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Smolock, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Headache Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-8636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Fairview Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Smolock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolock has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolock.
