Overview

Dr. Christopher Smolock, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Smolock works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.