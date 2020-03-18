Overview

Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Smith works at Upstate Cardiology - Simpsonville in Simpsonville, SC with other offices in Easley, SC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.