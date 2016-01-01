Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Medina970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 778-9795
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.