Overview

Dr. Christopher Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Broward Health North and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Christo's Doctors Walk in Medical Center in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.