Dr. Christopher Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Broward Health North and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Christo's Doctors Walk in Medical Center8019 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 575-0076
Christos Doctors Inn Walk in Health Care LLC4000 N State Road 7 Ste 105, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 Directions (954) 541-2739
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly staff and easy to work with. I admire the amount of time Dr Smith spends with his patients.
About Dr. Christopher Smith, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Creole, Patois and Spanish
- 1366681892
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- St John's Episcopal Hospital South Shore
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Creole, Patois and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
