Overview

Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE MEDICAL CENTER in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.