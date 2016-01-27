Dr. Christopher Smeltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smeltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Smeltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Smeltzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Smeltzer works at
Locations
Old Harding Pediatric Associates7640 Highway 70 S Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 703-2278
Old Harding Pediatric Associates5819 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2279
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smeltzer is the best. He takes very good care of my boys. I never feel rushed and he always takes the time to answer any and all questions or concerns I have. His nurses and the staff at OHPA are all excellent.
About Dr. Christopher Smeltzer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
