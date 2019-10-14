Overview

Dr. Christopher Smalley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Smalley works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Okolona/Bullitt Co. in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.