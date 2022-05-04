Dr. Christopher Slack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Slack, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Slack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Locations
Associated Coastal ENT4632 S 25TH ST, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Directions (772) 464-9595Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Associated Coastal ENT1731 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Directions (772) 335-1351Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visits & expierence with Dr.Slack was beyond amazing. Starting with his office staff they are very helpful. During my visits with Dr.Slack he was so nice and thorough. My post op appointment he asked many times if I had any questions and explained what the procedure was going to be like and told me information pregarding post op. I had a tonsillectomy performed and everything went perfect. I highly recommend Dr.Slack! 10/10
About Dr. Christopher Slack, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982613717
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colo
- St Joseph Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
