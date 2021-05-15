Dr. Christopher Skvarka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skvarka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Skvarka, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Skvarka, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Skvarka works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Dermatology3001 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-1100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skvarka?
Dr. Chris is extremely knowledgeable, professional, courteous and compassionate. My entire family has been going to him for years now and we won't go to anyone else. I am in the highest risk group for Melanoma and have had numerous non-melanoma surgeries with Dr. Chris. He and his staff are second to none.
About Dr. Christopher Skvarka, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1306014550
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skvarka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skvarka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skvarka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skvarka works at
Dr. Skvarka has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skvarka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Skvarka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skvarka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skvarka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skvarka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.