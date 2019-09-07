See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Christopher Sizemore, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Sizemore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Sizemore works at Champaign Dental Group in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Diana Health
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 310, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 206-6858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Harpeth Obstetrics Gynecology
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 209, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 591-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2019
    The best doctor I've had. Very informative and understanding through the whole process. He listened and supported me through my twin pregnancy and made sure to answer any and all questions we had. I would recommend him for anyone, he truly made having our first babies a breeze.
    Angel Dunlap — Sep 07, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Sizemore, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891842688
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sizemore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sizemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sizemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sizemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sizemore has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sizemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sizemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sizemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sizemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sizemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

