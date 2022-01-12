Overview

Dr. Christopher Sinha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Centers For Advanced ENT Care- Montgomery Otolaryngology in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.