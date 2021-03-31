Dr. Christopher Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Singh, MD
Dr. Christopher Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Obstetric & Gynecology Physicians Of Flint9400 S Saginaw Rd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 487-4500
Moonbeam Massage LLC5885 S Main St Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (810) 487-4500
Retina Associates of Michigan8562 Holly Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 487-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent doctor and great human being. He treated me with extra care, before, during and after my retina laser eye surgery. His stuff are also outstanding. Thank You Dr. Sighn! God bless you!
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
