Overview

Dr. Christopher Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Obstetric & Gynecology Physicians Of Flint in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.