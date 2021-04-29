Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.
Locations
Suffolk Brain and Nerve1010 Route 112 Ste 300, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 410-9420
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sinclair in the Glens Falls location, I was so very happy, I felt I finally had a Doctor who understood my problem and treated it I am so so much better. If he ever leaves here I will Drive wherever he is to be treated. I vote this Dr best Neuro...
About Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205987351
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- State University Of New York Stony Brook
- State University Of New York @ Stony Brook
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Trinity Coll
- Neurology
Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinclair accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.
