See All Neurologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Christopher Simon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Simon, MD

Neurology
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Simon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care - Neurology
    908 N Elm St Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 986-8770
  2. 2
    Hinsdale
    40 S Clay St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 323-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Gait Abnormality
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?

    Feb 26, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. Simon since my stroke in 2014. From the first time I met him until my most recent visit a couple of weeks ago, I have found him to be caring, friendly, up to date on the latest breakthroughs in his field and very informative. I never feel rushed. He answers all my questions and listens to what I have to say. He let's me know what's going on inside of me in layman's terms. I would highly recommend him.
    Darlene in LaGrange, IL — Feb 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Simon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Simon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simon to family and friends

    Dr. Simon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Simon, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962481440
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Simon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.