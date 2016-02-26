Overview

Dr. Christopher Simon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.