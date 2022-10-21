Overview

Dr. Christopher Shields, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Shields works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.