Dr. Christopher Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Advanced Urology Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overactive Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.