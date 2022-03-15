Overview

Dr. Christopher Sherman, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Sherman works at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.