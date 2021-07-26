Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Clinic3838 Massillon Rd Ste 360, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 896-9625
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheppard?
Dr. Sheppard listens and treats me with respect; includes me in the plan of my healthcare instead of just dictating my care. He takes his time at each visit and I never feel as if my multiple questions annoy him.
About Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306924964
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neurogenic Bladder and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.