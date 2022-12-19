Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
WK Eye Institute North2611 Greenwood Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shelby did my cataract surgery, and I am well pleased. I highly recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861424228
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- La St U Hlth Sci Ctr
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
