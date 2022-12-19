Overview

Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Shelby works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Corneal Erosion and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

