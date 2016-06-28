Dr. Christopher Shamlian, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamlian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shamlian, DDS
Dr. Christopher Shamlian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
A 24 HOUR Dental Care In Fresno7077 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 248-1372
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
I never had any dental issues before I recently cracked a molar. The doctors and staff explained my options thoroughly with pros and cons without pushing me towards any particular procedure. They all made me feel at ease, which was greatly appreciated since I have actually never even had a filling before. I highly recommend them!
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Shamlian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamlian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamlian.
