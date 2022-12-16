Overview

Dr. Christopher Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine.



Dr. Shah works at Carolina Eye Associates, PA in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.