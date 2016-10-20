See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morrisville, NC
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morrisville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shaffrey works at Duke Orthopaedics Arringdon in Morrisville, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duke Orthopaedics Arringdon
    5601 Arringdon Park Dr Ste 300, Morrisville, NC 27560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 660-5066
    Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc
    40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-8746
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 20, 2016
    Extremely knowledgeable and skilled. Answers all questions thoroughly and clearly. Doesn't operate until absolutely necessary and all other options tried. Absolutely the best spine surgeon anywhere
    Gene in Mount Juliet, TN — Oct 20, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235208877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaffrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffrey has seen patients for Back Pain, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

