Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (63)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Shaari works at Christopher M Shaari MD in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christopher M. Shaari M.d. PC
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 712, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-8060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 63 ratings
Patient Ratings (63)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 22, 2022
The world is a safe place when you’re at your worst and you look into the eyes of an Angel. Dr Shaari is one of the most competent Drs. With the most empathetic nature I’ve ever encountered. We have had major, unique health issues and without Dr Shaari my life would be very different. This may sound cheesy but no matter what problem he is presented with, you can be sure he will make it all better. I am blessed. Thank you Dr Shaari
Orlando Mary — Dec 22, 2022
About Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003088675
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Undergraduate School
  • 6 Year Honors Medical Program Rpi and Albany Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shaari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shaari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shaari works at Christopher M Shaari MD in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shaari’s profile.

Dr. Shaari has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

