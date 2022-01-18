Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Seymour, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Seymour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Seymour works at
Locations
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient. I immediately felt at ease with Dr. Seymour. He is very caring and takes the time to explain everything and answers questions. I did not feel rushed. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Seymour, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154436400
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.