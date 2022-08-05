See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Neurosurgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Christopher Seward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Seward works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nevada Brain and Spine Care
    3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 835-0088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
    6900 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 835-0088
    Henderson Hospital
    1050 W GALLERIA DR, Henderson, NV 89011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 835-0088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 05, 2022
    I spent about one hour with Dr Seward. He spent the first 1/2 hour asking me questions. He is not condescending, and he listens. Don't let his age fool you. He is very smart and competent.
    Eleanor Formica — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Seward, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457612194
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Seward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seward accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

