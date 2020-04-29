See All Dermatologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Christopher Sesslar, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Sesslar, MD is a Dermatologist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sesslar works at Spa Medicca in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spa Medicca
    6627 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 312-9212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Angioplasty With Stent Placement

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Extremely knowledgeable, honest and highly skilled.
    Sharon Sengl — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Sesslar, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518054337
    Education & Certifications

    • Franciscan Med Ctr-Dayton, Family Medicine
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sesslar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sesslar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sesslar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sesslar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sesslar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sesslar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sesslar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sesslar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

