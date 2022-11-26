Dr. Christopher Sendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sendi, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown Medical School, Washington, Dc|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Nova Health Recovery - Northern Virginia Ketamine Infusion Center8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 201, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 755-7596Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
I was chronically depressed and found Dr. Sendi online. He walked me through the process and started me on Ketamine right away. After the third session, I began to feel better in every way. I have completed the suggested treatments and my depression is gone. The only side effect for me is that I am a little hyper. I think that is due to my long depression ending so fast. I have never felt this good and happy in my life. I highly recommend it to anyone suffering from Depression, anxiety, PTSD, or substance abuse.
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital|Vidant Medical Center
- Georgetown Medical School, Washington, Dc|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Addiction Medicine and Emergency Medicine
