Dr. Christopher Sendi, MD

Addiction Medicine
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Sendi, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown Medical School, Washington, Dc|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Sendi works at Nova Health Recovery - Northern Virginia Ketamine Infusion Center in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nova Health Recovery - Northern Virginia Ketamine Infusion Center
    8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 201, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 755-7596
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alcohol Withdrawal
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alcohol Withdrawal

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Combination Therapy Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vitamin Injection Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2022
    I was chronically depressed and found Dr. Sendi online. He walked me through the process and started me on Ketamine right away. After the third session, I began to feel better in every way. I have completed the suggested treatments and my depression is gone. The only side effect for me is that I am a little hyper. I think that is due to my long depression ending so fast. I have never felt this good and happy in my life. I highly recommend it to anyone suffering from Depression, anxiety, PTSD, or substance abuse.
    Joseph Mcsweeney — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Sendi, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295714475
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pitt County Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Pitt County Memorial Hospital|Vidant Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown Medical School, Washington, Dc|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Emergency Medicine
