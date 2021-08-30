Overview

Dr. Christopher Selgrath, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Selgrath works at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.