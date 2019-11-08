Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seebruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Dr. Seebruck works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Ophthalmology20 Medical Park Ste 203, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (724) 282-9547
-
2
Associates In Ophthalmology97 Delaware Ave Ste 102, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-4250
-
3
Associates In Ophthalmology9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 211, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (888) 634-9800
-
4
AIO Greensburg2000 Tower Way # 2031, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-5834
-
5
Associates In Ophthalmology2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-3344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seebruck?
He took the time to answer my questions. I would tell my family about my experience. I have been coming to AIO for the last fifteenth years.
About Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598999542
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Hosp
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seebruck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seebruck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seebruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seebruck works at
Dr. Seebruck has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seebruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Seebruck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seebruck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seebruck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seebruck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.