Dr. Scully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Scully, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Scully, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Scully works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Consultants160 Country Estates Cir Ste 2, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scully?
Dr. Scully's assistant Roxanne leaves a lot to be desired. Prescription order faxed to practice on April 17, heard nothing and called practice on Apr24 said needed approval from my insurance to give me the injection. Called practice again on Apr. 29 and was told by Roxanne ay 10:30AM that she had not heard from my insurance. Called my insurance and was told that they called and spoke to Roxanne on Apr 26 at 11:00AM that no approval was needed. Called practice left message with scheduler and relayed what my insurance told me. I do not believe Dr. Scully knows anything about this and since I don't have a smart phone I cannot reach him about this problem. Very disappointed.
About Dr. Christopher Scully, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760437842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scully accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scully works at
Dr. Scully has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scully on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scully. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.