Dr. Christopher Scotten, DPM

Podiatry
2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Scotten, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They graduated from Dr. Willaim M Scholl Collge of Podiatric Medicine ---Chicago and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Scotten works at Podiatry Associates in Castle Pines, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thompson Patrick
    7505 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0491
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 01, 2021
    I fell and fractured my foot a few months ago and was going to my primary Dr. for care, it was still bothering me so she referred me to Dr Scotten . I just had my first visit today , What a nice man. He took the time and explained everything to me that was going on with my foot and gave me my options ,and wasn’t rushing out the door, he actually listened to my concerns. The assistants were very friendly as well. I would definitely recommend him to anyone that needs help with their feet.
    Christy Maggiora — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Scotten, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316473408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. Willaim M Scholl Collge of Podiatric Medicine ---Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Scotten, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scotten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scotten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scotten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scotten works at Podiatry Associates in Castle Pines, CO. View the full address on Dr. Scotten’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scotten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scotten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scotten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scotten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

