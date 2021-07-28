Dr. Christopher Scola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Scola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Scola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Scola works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates PC195 Eastern Blvd Ste 201, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-4260
Bone Joint Institute - Ambulatory Specialty Outpatient Services31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-4260
Oncology Associates Southington Lab98 Main St Ste 203, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 246-4260
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Scola for I would say 15 or more years. He always sees me when I’m having any issues. The past years my condition has been a difficult one and I cannot express how much I appreciate him and his medical excellence. If you want a doctor who cares about you, listens to you and works hard to get you back to health, it’s Dr Scola. Thank you Dr Scola for everything!!
About Dr. Christopher Scola, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Rheumatology
