Dr. Christopher Scola, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Scola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Scola works at Rheumatology Associates, PC in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Associates PC
    195 Eastern Blvd Ste 201, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-4260
    Bone Joint Institute - Ambulatory Specialty Outpatient Services
    31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-4260
    Oncology Associates Southington Lab
    98 Main St Ste 203, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-4260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 28, 2021
    I have seen Dr Scola for I would say 15 or more years. He always sees me when I’m having any issues. The past years my condition has been a difficult one and I cannot express how much I appreciate him and his medical excellence. If you want a doctor who cares about you, listens to you and works hard to get you back to health, it’s Dr Scola. Thank you Dr Scola for everything!!
    Diane Guinan — Jul 28, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Scola, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386625432
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Scola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scola has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

