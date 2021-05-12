Dr. Sciales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Sciales, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sciales, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 122 Mount Bethel Rd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 756-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sciales is the best of the best! I have known him for about 4 years and he has surpassed expectations in dermatology and cosmetic knowledge, compassion, kindness and authenticity. Dr. Sciales is also realistic and precise when preforming cosmetic dermotology. He makes incredible sweets as he bakes as well. If you’re really lucky you may score a piece. I highly recommend Dr. Sciales for all Dermotology needs.
About Dr. Christopher Sciales, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316965007
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
