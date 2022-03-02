Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Schutt works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-4444
-
2
Michigan Ear Institute26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 130, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 865-4444
-
3
Michigan Ear Institute5757 Monclova Rd Ste 22, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (248) 865-4444
- 4 3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N-210, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 865-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schutt?
Dr. Schutt was great. He was both attentive and patient. I appreciate his expertise!
About Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1972895472
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Ear Institute
- Yale University
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Colgate University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schutt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schutt works at
Dr. Schutt has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.