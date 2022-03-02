See All Otolaryngologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Schutt works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Maumee, OH and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC
    30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
    Michigan Ear Institute
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 130, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
    Michigan Ear Institute
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 22, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N-210, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 865-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Cholesteatoma
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Cholesteatoma

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Dr. Schutt was great. He was both attentive and patient. I appreciate his expertise!
    JA — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972895472
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Ear Institute
    Residency
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schutt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schutt has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

