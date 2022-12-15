Dr. Christopher Schulze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schulze, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schulze, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Schulze works at
Locations
Yardley Office301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 901, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shulze is the reason that I'm alive today! He has done several surgeries on me with excellent results. He is friendly, informative, and very easy to talk to. I have another surgery scheduled in my he next few weeks, and I have complete confidence in his skills. I would recommend him to anyone. He truly cares.
About Dr. Christopher Schulze, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760572556
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulze has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.